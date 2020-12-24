SUMMERDALE — Central Penn College's Allied Health students who have been pinned, symbolizing the successful completion of the academic portion of their program.
These students in medical assisting, phlebotomy technician, occupational therapy assistant and physical therapist assistant are recognized for their hard work and dedication to studying for their field.
Each pin signifies that the knowledge and skills they have learned will be used to identify and meet the needs of those for whom they act as caregivers.
Brady Lloyd, of Mifflinburg, was pinned as a physical therapist assistant.
