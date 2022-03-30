LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council awarded a $44,973.02 contract to a Lock Haven company at its most recent meeting.
Masters Excavating LLC was approved for a Brown Avenue storm water improvement and "green" infrastructure project. The contract will be covered by federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to replace public sector funding lost due to the pandemic.
Final design plans for a storm water improvement project on St. Anthony Street were approved to be released for bid. It will include storm water improvements on Chestnut Tree Alley.
A plan whereby Siam Cafe would connect rear property improvements with the borough-owned portion of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) was also approved. The action was taken with the understanding that an easement/license agreement would be executed before construction.
HARB (Historical Architecture Review Board) certificates of appropriateness were acknowledged for Bluebird Atelier at 217-223 Market St. (sign), John Allocca, 60 S. Second St. (exterior steps) and Robert Dewar, 236 S. Third St. (garage and renovations).
