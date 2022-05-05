KRATZERVILLE — The Charles Jordan Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be h eld at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Kratzerville Fire Company Little League Fields, 62 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove.
Proceeds will benefit the fire department's fire police unit. The tournament is being held in memory of Jordan, a fire police officer who died of COVID-19, at age 53.
For more information or to register, contact Steve Herrold, of Packer Island Cornhole, at 570-452-9157.
