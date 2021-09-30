WATSONTOWN — Jaren and Jarell Sensenig, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Sensenig, of Watsontown, earned a High School social Music Diploma in piano performance from the American college of Student Musicians in Austin, Texas.
This achievement required the memorization and performance of a 10-piece program of all genres of piano music. They were adjudicated by Dr. Carole Reifsteck Parsons, of Altoona.
Jaren recently graduated from Maranatha Christian School as valedictorian of his class. Jarell also recently graduated from Maranatha Christian School.
Both began piano study with his grandmother, Jean Sensenig, and currently study with John G. Ravert Sr., of Watsontown. The brothers have performed in many recitals including honor recitals for the local Pennsylvlania Music Teachers Association and are members of the American College of Student Musicians. Both have received the National Award in the National Guild of Piano Teachers auditions and have studied piano for four years.
The brothers are employed at Renewal Processing, a family owned feed mill and at Ravert’s Piano Restorations Inc., rebuildinging player pianos, nickelodeons and band organs.
Jaren enjoys hunting, fishing and sports and in January, will attend a six-week study at Sharon Mennonite Bible Institute, Harrisonville. He may pursue a degree in business or work in the mission field.
Jarell enjoys hunting, drawing and sports. He too will attend a six-week study at Sharon Mennonite Bible Institute and plans to use his talents to glorify God.
