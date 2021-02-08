Police identify I-80 homicide victim

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Virginia woman whose body was discovered at 6:55 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County, was the victim of homicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.
Tpr. Tyler Watson issued a press release late Monday identifying Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, as the woman whose body was found along the Interstate 80 eastbound off ramp at mile marker 199, the Mile Run exit.
“Investigation is ongoing and has been updated to a homicide,” the release said. “Next of kin has been notified.”
According to the release, Landrith has ties in several states, including South Dakota and Utah.
The release said additional information will be released at a later time.
Earlier Monday, police issued a statement which said the victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt and black leather jacket. She was not wearing socks or shoes.
Troopers said it was believed she traveled Feb. 4-6 through Indiana and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.