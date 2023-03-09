The end of an era

PORT TREVORTON — A singing group which has brought valuable entertainment and support to veterans across the country since 1976 is set to sing its last tune.
Re-Creation will be shutting down May 15.
“We have heard from our national sponsors and have been told two organizations will not be able to rejoin the effort to support Re-Creation,” Re-Creation Director Jay Muller said. “Their portion equals a loss of about $200,000, or about one-third of our normal budget. The other (sponsors) have indicated they would definitely help, but not until we get a group on the road, not until August.
“We won’t make it that long with the financial situation we have attending us right now,” he continued. “There’s no way to re-coup that any other way, unless another sponsor come up. It’s all about the money.”
Muller said another one of Re-Creation’s national sponsors is facing financial difficulties and is unable to support the program.
“We are grateful they were on board for so long,” he said.
He believes the closure is, in part, God’s way of protecting Re-Creation and the young people who were part of the group.
“Hostilities and aggression, inappropriate advances and a general heightened sense of bullying, and entitlement in society have created a very difficult, even unsafe, field to navigate,” he said. “We have encountered some of these errant behaviors before over the years, but never to the extent we have the past decade or so.”
Muller said the Re-Creation Salute program — which provides pre-recorded performances to veterans homes — is also closing.
“Truthfully, not enough support has come in to keep even that program going,” he said. “The situation is clear. We must shut down.”
Muller said interest in the group from potential new young members has been sparse.
“We only had two young people express an interest in Re-Creation in recent months when we actually needed at least 10.” Muller said. “To find a kid who’s talented and service minded enough is tough. I think if we had to go back on the road we would have to pay those young people for their work.”
Previously, group members volunteered their time, and were provided with a living space, meals and travel to performances.
Muller said the decision to fold the group did not come lightly.
“Counting my two years in Re-Creation from ’85 to ’87 and my 30 years as director, I’ve given over half my life to this mission,” Muller said. “My family and I consider our tenure here a huge privilege and blessing, but there are big changes coming as our careers and lives change in the next two months.
“I always thought I’d get Re-Creation to the 50th edition, then move over to become creative director while some young, enthusiastic whippersnapper came on to carry the banner.”
Muller said there is significant legal and financial paperwork associated with closing down a nonprofit organization.
“We need $40,000 to close without any outstanding debt,” he noted
Muller said that sum includes: Recovering a portion of $64,000 Re-Creation never received seven years ago due to the loss of a contract; and keeping the office manager on payroll until May 15.
“Unless God steps in the group will be selling off everything, including its property, vans, trucks and sound equipment,” Muller said. “The Re-Creation Board of Directors and I feel this direction of closure is obvious. Without funding or cast members, we simply can’t operate as we have. I could blame this generation for not stepping up or cite God’s hand of protection in keeping us off the road, but the situation is sad.
“The disappointment is immeasurable, but I also realize that 48 years is an accomplishment,” he continued. “I can’t look back at it and regret. I feel bad for the veterans that will never see a live show.”
Muller is looking forward to going into teaching full time.
“I’ve been very blessed with having two careers,” he said. “I’m currently a substitute teacher at the Selinsgrove Area School District. I plan on going back into teaching full-time.”
According to the group’s website, Re-Creation was founded in 1976 by Hugh and Carolyn Brooks. In addition to performing at veterans homes and hospitals across the country, the group has performed in churches and at community events.
Those wishing to donate to see that its closing is achieved with no debt can contribute online at https://re-creationusa.org/support/.
Checks can be mailed to: Re-Creation USA, P.O. Box 220, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.