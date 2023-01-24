TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school is nearing completion.
“It’s going to come together very quickly,” said Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, at Monday night’s school board meeting. “March 7 is still the substantial completion date.”
At this stage of the construction, there is a lot of furniture being assembled and the wood for sound absorption is expected to be put up later this week.
Edmiston noted there will likely be a two-phase open house that begins with a tour in the late spring, and a grand opening closer to the beginning of the school year. The school is expected to be open for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The board also moved to approve a request for proposals for the district’s transportation services. The current transportation provider for the Warrior Run School District is Murray Transportation Inc., a Turbotville company that has held the contract for 10 years.
April Bomboy, a bus driver for Murray Transportation who was in attendance at the board meeting, posed a question about why the district is considering new bids.
“He’s a local company with 40 employees, 37 who live within the district,” Bomboy said, concerned about how a new potential contract might affect the jobs of the district’s current bus drivers.
Board President Douglas Whitmoyer explained that the current Murray Transportation contract will be coming to an end in July, which is why the board must seek bids for a new contract.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to make sure we’re spending dollars correctly,” said Whitmoyer. “It will be very fair. I’m confident that at the end of the day we’ll all be happy.”
Separately, the board approved a $34,823.11 fuel escalation adjustment for Murray Transportation.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: Holly Howrilla, reading specialist; Rodney Keiser, industrial arts/technology education teacher; Rosemary Rohrbach, middle school dean of students; Kaitlyn Spriggle, high school special education teacher and Class of 2025 advisor; Cole Yoder, technology aide; and Erin Demcher, behavior specialist.
• The following coaches: Jeremy Betz, assistant varsity boys track and field, $2,900; Corey Dufrene, assistant varsity girls track and field, $2,900; Bill Woland, assistant varsity softball, $2,610; Elizabeth Klees, head junior high field hockey, $2,220; Kaitlyn Snoddy, assistant junior high field hockey, $1,755; Troy Emmert, head junior high boys soccer, $2,220; Jason McCormick, assistant junior high boys soccer, $1,710; and Rob Ryder, head junior high girls soccer, $2,280.
• Purchasing bus radios from Keystone Communications, $63,076.
Ariana Jones was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Senior Emma Pick announced that a Jan. 22 cornhole tournament, organized by juniors Carter Marr and Hannah Rabb, raised $8,471.75 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.