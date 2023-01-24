Ariana Jones

From left, Warrior Run board Vice President Tamara Hoffman and Elementary School Citizen of the Month Ariana Jones lead the Pledge of Allegiance during Monday’s school board meeting.

 BY MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school is nearing completion.

“It’s going to come together very quickly,” said Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, at Monday night’s school board meeting. “March 7 is still the substantial completion date.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or mattjones@standard-journal.com.

