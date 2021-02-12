HARRISBURG — United Way and the Pennsylvania 211 network recently celebrated the ability to connect from "hello" to "help" for more than 430,000 individuals who sought help via phone, text, or web search in 2020.
The 211 service is free, confidential and connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area for help. The United Way of Pennsylvania reported more than 260,000 people called or texted 211 for help in 2020. Assitance can also be searched at www.pa211.org, a database which has also proven popular.
PA 211 was used extensively during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. said Kristen Rotz, United Way of Pennsylvania president and executive director of PA 211.
Emily Aubele, statewide quality assurance director for PA 211, noted that needs for housing, food and utility assistance increased exponentially during the pandemic. Mental health, stress, trauma and isolation-related services were also requested.
Dial 211 from a phone or text a zip code to 898-211 to reach the service. A guided search for community resources is also available at www.pa211.org.
