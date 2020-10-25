Montgomery man killed in Union County crash

GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Montgomery man was killed in a crash which closed Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County, for hours Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Troopers said David Hester was killed when a 2006 Toyota RAV4 he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of Old Mill Road traveled into the southbound lane and was struck by a 2016 International 8600 driven by Howard Legg, 57 of Harrisburg. The crash occurred at 7:42 p.m. Saturday.
After being struck by the International, troopers said the Rav4 rotated before coming to rest on the east side of the roadway. Hester, who was belted, was pronounced dead on scene. Legg, who was also belted, was not injured.
A release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the roadway was closed between Route 44 and the White Deer/Watsontown exit until 3:25 a.m. Sunday as responders worked on scene. A detour was in place using Routes 44 and 405.
Earlier in the day Saturday, an unidentified 13-year-old Mifflinburg boy was flown by helicopter to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash along Quarry Road in Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said that crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. when the 13 year old was driving a 2002 Yamaha Motor TTR southbound in the northbound lane of Quarry Road. As the Yamaha crested a hill, troopers said it was struck head-on by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Nathan Stoltzfus, 48, of Mifflinburg.
The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. Troopers said he was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Stoltzfus, who was belted, was not injured, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.