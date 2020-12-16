Health department alleges multiple nursing center violations

WATSONTOWN — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is alleging the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center failed to adequately investigate the report of a sexual assault by a resident. That's one of several findings noted by the DOH following a recent survey conducted at the facility.
The facility confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff in late November.
As of Tuesday, the nursing center's website said 97 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 of those having since recovered.
The site also noted that 60 staff members tested positive, with 42 having since recovered and returned to work. The facility previously confirmed 15 residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to reports posted this week on the DOH website, the facility allegedly failed to properly investigate an alleged assault.
At 8:32 a.m. April 25, the report said staff called a resident's physician to report the resident said they were sexually assaulted. However, it was noted that an examination by a registered nurse uncovered no signs of trauma or bruising.
The resident reported that two men entered her room and forced themselves upon her, the DOH report said.
According to the DOH, the facility 's director of nursing acknowledged the facility "failed to thoroughly investigate" the resident's allegations.
In a separate finding, the DOH said the facility "failed to provide the highest practicable care regarding physician ordered pain medication."
On Nov. 4, a DOH surveyor discovered staff administered Tylenol and oxycodone to a resident "outside of the pain scale level ordered by the physician."
The facility was also found to have allegedly "failed to follow physician orders to maintain acceptable weights" for that same resident.
According to the report, a physician signed an order for staff to obtain the resident's weight every morning. Medication to treat fluid retention was ordered to be administered every 24 hours as needed if 2 pounds of weight were gained over a 24-hour period.
On various occasions between May and November, the DOH found staff either administered the medication when not necessary, or failed to administer it when needed.
The report noted the resident remains at the facility "with no ill effects."
On Nov. 5, the DOH said the facility "failed to assess a wound" caused by a pressure ulcer on another resident. The report also alleges the facility failed to implement measures to prevent additional pressure ulcers from developing on the resident.
On Nov. 3, the DOH reported investigating a complaint filed by a resident's "responsible party."
The DOH found the resident's glasses had been broken and staff were unable to locate her hearing aid.
"The nursing note indicated that the facility will be replacing both her hearing aid and glasses," the DOH report stated.
Several violations were also found in the kitchen area. According to the DOH, it was determined the facility failed to store food items and maintain kitchen equipment in safe and sanitary manners.
A buildup of dust and debris on splash-guard barriers was found during a Nov. 3 inspection. Improperly labeled leftover food items were also found in a walk-in freezer.
In the facility's laundry area, the DOH on Nov. 6 found a washer running with water leaking onto the floor.
"The drywall was wet with a hole measuring 12 inches long by 6 inches tall in the baseboard area where the water was actively entering the wall," the DOH wrote, in its report.
Lint and lint debris was found in an intake area behind dryers.
