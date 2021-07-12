PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd, Pennsdale.
The meeting will include the annual picnic and members are asked to bring a dish to share.
A workshop was announced for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church to finish a Christmas quilt. Members who help will have a chance to win the quilt in December via a drawing.
Carol Yoder will present a trunk show an tell of her "quilting journey" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at the church. Yoder wil host a workshop starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the church to teach the "half log cabin" pattern. The cost is $10 and registration for the workshop is required by calling 254-371-1194.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the church, Barbara Dann of Alleycat Quitworks, Bellefonte will present "Diva Detectives" and a trunk show.
Contact the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, Box 37, Muncy, PA 17756, e-mail svqg2020@gmail.com or visit the guild Facebook page for more information.
