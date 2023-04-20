Officials confirm illegal dumping investigation

MILTON — Both the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Milton Borough officials have confirmed that an active investigation is ongoing into allegations of illegal dumping at the former ACF Industries property in Milton.
“DEP received a complaint regarding the mismanagement of solid waste at the former ACF site in Milton. An active investigation is currently ongoing. We cannot provide any other details at this time,” said Megan Lehman, DEP Community Relations coordinator.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger also confirmed there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the DEP and borough officials.
The 46-acre property was purchased in January 2022 for $500,000 by MR Milton LLC.
David Damaghi, MR Milton LLC principal, denied knowledge of the investigation.
"I have no idea about it," said Damaghi, who declined to further discuss the matter.
Damaghi racked up more than 100 alleged violations on his Philadelphia properties between 2016 and 2018, notably for altering buildings without required permits and using industrial properties for hazardous activities prohibited by zoning and fire codes.
Upon purchasing the site in Milton, he told The Standard-Journal "everything is going to comply" with the site.
In November, Damaghi withdrew a request he had placed before borough council to utilize a portion of his Milton property as a fly ash transfer station.
Fly ash, also known as coal ash, is a finely divided residue resulting from pulverized coal combustion, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
According to Damaghi, the company planned to bring four truckloads per day of fly ash in vacuum-sealed trucks to the facility. The trucks would then empty their contents into a railcar, which Damaghi believed would immediately be transferred off site.
Damaghi withdrew his request to receive a conditional use to utilize the property as a transfer station just after borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl announced DEP would not permit the site for the process since it’s located in the floodplain.
In 2020, Lehman confirmed DEP was monitoring a petroleum release at the former railcar manufacturing property, which closed its doors in 2019.
“Some floating product remains on the groundwater at the site, but does not appear to be mitigating,” Lehman said, in 2020. “The floating product is being monitored quarterly and collected by absorbents.”
At that time, the DEP website listed inspections and violations which occurred at the facility, dating back to 1998.
Listed violations at that time included: September 2000, mismanagement of hazardous waste, containers of hazardous waste not labeled accurately, improper containment and collection systems, wastes placed in containers or tanks not properly marked, containers not properly managed, failure to properly manage waste and no source reduction strategy, $9,000 in fines; November 2000, no source reduction strategy; July 2013, management of universal waste by small quantity handlers; and June 2014, improper management of hazardous waste.
