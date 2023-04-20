Officials confirm illegal dumping investigation

David Damaghi

MILTON — Both the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Milton Borough officials have confirmed that an active investigation is ongoing into  allegations of illegal dumping at the former ACF Industries property in Milton.

“DEP received a complaint regarding the mismanagement of solid waste at the former ACF site in Milton. An active investigation is currently ongoing. We cannot provide any other details at this time,” said Megan Lehman, DEP Community Relations coordinator.

