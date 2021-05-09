UNIVERSITY PARK — A six-week course offered by Penn State Extension’s Master Gardeners — “Seed to Supper” — is designed to teach new gardeners how to successfully grow a portion of their food on a limited budget.
Classes are underway in 13 counties, with more locations to follow as interest in the program grows.
“Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods,” said Lori Voll-Wallace, Master Gardener area coordinator. “Charitable programs are not always able to fully support those struggling with hunger. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the problem, creating home isolation and limited access to nutritious food.”
Voll-Wallace noted that a fundraising campaign is underway to help supply the course books needed for the program. For every $10 donated, the Master Gardeners can provide one book. For more information, visit https://give.communityfunded.com/o/annual-giving/i/pennstate-crowdfunding/s/seed-to-supper-comprehensive-gardening-program-gives-low-income-families-tools-to-supplement-budget-a5bv5vax7c.
More information about “Seed to Supper” can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/outreach/seed-to-supper.
