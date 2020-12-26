EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The recipient of a letter sent Wednesday night on behalf of Lewisburg Borough Council was not surprised at what was in it.
Matt Schumacher, East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor chair, was surprised the letter was even sent from EBT's partner in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD). It concerned the ongoing dispute over the department regarding costs, allocation of services and the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed it.
"Normally, (Lewisburg) choose to ignore and not respond at all," Schumacher said. "But this time they actually responded and that's exactly what I figured they'd do. They haven't really been a helping participant in this whole process since we've attempted for four years straight to sit down go over the IGA and make it a solid document that makes sense to anyone who reads it."
Lewisburg has a declaratory judgement pending against EBT and the regional police commission over the matter. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Union County Court.
The borough's letter, signed by Council President Debra Sulai, noted the township rejected a Dec. 8 settlement offer. But it acknowledged an EBT counteroffer contingent on renegotiating the IGA by the end of July.
The message from Borough Council also criticized EBT for what it called "bad faith action with regard to BVRPD funding." It asked that EBT place the full amount of disputed funds in an escrow account to illustrate its willingness to renegotiate the IGA in good faith.
Schumacher defended EBT's actions as being taken in good faith as it has requested meetings with the borough so that gray areas of the IGA could be taken out. He maintained the borough was only concerned about the EBT decision to pay less than it had been for regional police as per what has been called a "poorly written" IGA.
EBT, Schumacher added, has made offers to provide 51% of municipal funds for the department versus 49% from the borough. But he claimed the borough has declined to discuss the basic language of the IGA. Among the IGA's weaknesses, he cited the part which allows for partners to annually alternate the majority on the five-person board.
"One year I have three (commissioners) and I can dominate for the year if I choose to," Schumacher said. "The next year, you cancel everything we did because now you dominate. It should be three-and-three."
An expanded police commission with an even number of commissioners may be subject to stalemates, Schumacher said. But a stalemate may be good if ideas before the commission are not strong enough to garner four of six votes.
Schumacher said EBT had the "power" on the BVRPD commissioner in 2021. Commissioners would likely vote at their next meeting to pay for services using PPUs (police protection units). EBT would win, Schumacher said, but the situation illustrated the greater issue was the way the IGA was written.
"It has to be a document that stands the test of time," Schumacher said Thursday. "When I got on, I admit, I was the one that created the questions to begin with."
Schumacher recalled earlier years on the board when he would ask Stacey Kifolo, township manager, why the commission's actions did not match what he saw in the IGA.
"The reason it was done that way was that the people that prior to me getting (in) were the people that actually signed the IGA," he added. "They had skin in the game. They were ones that had developed the document and signed the document."
Pointing out faults in the IGA was not a personal matter, Schumacher said. His objective has been to ensure that an agreement will still be understandable and usable in 10 years or longer. He estimated that as co-defendant, EBT has incurred $75,000 in legal fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.