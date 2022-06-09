LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) commissioners found out more Wednesday evening about how prepared the department is for incidents at schools.
Commissioner Justin Madaus asked BVRPD Chief Paul Yost about preparedness in view of a recent mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.
“We do in-service training each year,” Yost replied. “Part of our firearms training is also drills on (a) coordinated process of entry. We train on that almost annually.”
The BVRPD also does school sighting with safety committees as well as a yearly drill for evacuation of students. In a major incident, Yost said the sheriff’s department, state police and federal authorities could be involved.
“We have building orientation,” Yost added. “We have computerized information online. The guys can pull up floor plans, so we are prepared in that respect.”
Fire companies have also been worked with on entry procedures.
If there was an incident at Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS), Yost said BVRPD would likely be the first to respond though it is a state police area. Linntown Intermediate School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School are in a BVRPD area.
Yost noted joint commands are possible at an incident and and added that elimination of the threat is the newest protocol.
Madaus said the apparent confusion over who was in charge at the Uvalde, Texas, incident was scary. Yost attributed that to the makeup of law enforcement in that location which included state and local police as well as United States Border Patrol. Only state and local police are usually involved locally.
Madaus credited the Lewisburg Area School District for employing retired state police troopers as school resource officers. When stationed near the school at the start of the school day, he said it is a reassuring sight.
Police Commissioner Char Gray broached the topic of compensation for instances when BVRPD officers responded to calls in areas served only by state police.
Gray claimed the commission could, by law, bill other municipalities for services. The service would be outside of mutual aid offered to other departments.
Kelly Township was mentioned by Gray as a municipality which is growing and a fee could cover unplanned expenses.
Yost noted officers had only handled three calls to Kelly Township through the month of May during times when state police were unavailable. Gray said she was not aware that the calls were that few in number but hoped the idea could be considered in the future.
Other department action included recognizing Cpl. Travis Burrows for his action in January 2021 when he entered the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to rescue a motorist who had jumped from the Market Street Bridge. The motorist had driven off the roadway at the bridge and onto the sidewalk, wedging their car against a wall.
Burrows and the Montandon Bass Club later arranged for sponsorship of life vests to be placed in BVRPD vehicles for use in future rescues. Union County Sheriff’s Department personnel and a private citizen were also involved in the rescue.
