Milton police warn of scam using their phone number

MILTON — Someone identifying themselves as "Officer Milton" is calling residents from a number which appears to be that of the Milton Police Department, while asking for money from the individuals on the receiving end of the call.
"Our phone number is being spoofed," Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department, explained. "Several people in our community are getting calls where it is showing up on their caller ID it's the Milton Police Department."
Ulrich said the individual who calls claims to be "Officer Milton" and purports to be conducting a human trafficking investigation.
The individual then goes on to explain to the person they're calling that their number was in the cell phone of a woman who suffered a narcotics overdose.
According to Ulrich, "Officer Milton" then tells the individual they are calling that they must wire money or purchase $1,500 worth of gift cards to avoid prosecution in the matter.
Ulrich said anyone who receives such a call, or any call they suspect may be a scam, should contact police at 570-742-8757 with any questions or to verify the validity of the call.
"A lot of these (scam) calls are computer-generated calls," Ulrich explained. "They're pretty sophisticated."
While they may be difficult to track, he said it can be done using computer IP addresses, and applying for search warrants and court orders.
Most of the time, Ulrich said such calls are being made from outside of the United States.
He said Milton police have recently seen a spike in reported scam calls of various types.
"Right now, we are seeing five to six scams per day," Ulrich explained. "Most of them are scams attempting to use the Publishers Clearing House (sweepstakes)."
In addition, he said a scam is being perpetrated related to Amazon.
"(Individuals) are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be an Amazon representative," Ulrich said. "(They say) 'I'm calling you in reference to the purchase of an iPhone, or computer."
The person receiving the call typically answers that they didn't order the item.
The caller, Ulrich said, will then ask the individual for banking information in order to "refund the money."
He said the scammer will then use information provided to remove money from accounts.
