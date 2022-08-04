2-year-old Lycoming County girl reported missing

COGAN STATION — Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville have issued a missing endangered person advisory for a 2-year-old Lycoming County girl.
Troopers said Jaylynn Shaylor was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in her bed, inside of her home in the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station.
Shaylor is described as being 30-inches tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper with Minnie Mouse on it.
Troopers said Shaylor is believed to "be at special risk of harm or injury."
Anyone with information on Shaylor should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
