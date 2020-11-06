WILLIAMSPORT — Coffee Hour, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, will discuss The Great Fire of 1871.
Speaker Elaine Decker, author of "Williamsport: Past and Present," will present information on the disaster which caused more than $300,000 worth of damage. The fire had a lasting economic impact on what was known as “Center Square” at Mulberry and East Third streets. Participants will learn who or what was the cause, see vintage photographs, and learn what Williamsport was like at the time and the effect the fire had.
“This is to demonstrate how they rebuilt and overcame," Decker said. "It’s all about positivity, we’ve always rebuilt and overcome the tragedies and disasters. There’s a lot of cool stories about people.”
The Lecture Series is supported by a grant from the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. Call 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org. Ample parking is to be found behind the museum. Facial covering will be required for admittance and social distancing will be observed.
