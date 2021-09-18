LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Mohamed Hassan, M.D., hospitalist, and Kimberly Levin, M.D., pathologist to its staff.
Hassan, specializes in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. Hassan received his medical degree in medicine and surgery from Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at SBH Health System, Bronx, N.Y. Hassan is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He received an education commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification.
Hassan comes to Evangelical from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, where he served as a hospitalist.
Levin, specializes in performing lab tests that analyze tissues, organs, and body fluids for the purpose of assisting healthcare providers in reaching a diagnosis and treatment.
Levin received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia. She completed a residency in Combined Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University Hospital, Hershey. She is board certified in hematopathology, cytopathology, and anatomic and clinical pathology from the American Board of Pathology. As an undergraduate, Levin received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Temple University, Philadelphia.
Levin comes to Evangelical from Dermatology Physicians Inc., Lancaster, where she served as a surgical pathologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.