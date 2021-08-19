DCNR hosting webinar
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced it will hold an informational public webinar on the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot program at p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The pilot area was opened on July 26 to ATV riders in the northcentral region of the state to provide opportunities for riding enthusiasts to traverse many miles of roads opened to all-terrain vehicle use and trails in Potter and Tioga counties will. The trails will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 26.
The pilot program will also be reopened on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend in 2022 to coincide with the full DCNR trail summer riding season and incorporate a planned connection to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.
DCNR will be gathering public input through a variety of methods, including webinars, surveys, comment cards, public meetings and advisory committees.
To comment on the North Central ATV pilot, send an email to RA-NR-ATV-Pilot@pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.