State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reported citing Brett Eisenberg, 23, of Selinsgrove, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:48 p.m. April 21 at Sugar and Maple streets, Selinsgrove.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tina Leighow, 60, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:50 a.m. May 6 at Roosevelt Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:43 a.m. June 2 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ram driven by Erin Tompkins, 21, of Richfield, crossed a double yellow line and struck a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Larry Hackenberg, 65, of Winfield.
Tompkins was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
MIDDLEBURG — A 19 year old from Middleburg sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:25 a.m. June 11 along Railroad Avenue, Middleburg.
Troopers said a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Joseph Snyder Jr. went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a culvert. Snyder, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:05 p.m. June 5 along Pine Swamp Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Dion Rochelle-Barner, 20, of Beavertown, went off the roadway and struck wood connected to a steel cable barrier. Rochelle-Barner was cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Vehicle vs dog
PENN TOWNSHIUP — A 75-year-old Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury when the 2016 Honda Fury he was driving struck a German shepherd which ran into the roadway.
Joseph Smith lost control of the Honda when its front wheel struck the dog, troopers reported. The dog’s owner was cited with confinement and housing of dogs.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Samuel Perezborrero, 47, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled subtrance.
The substance was found during a traffic stop conducted at 12:44 a.m. May 30 along Route 11, Selinsgrove.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Trinity Shannon, 19, of Selinsgrove, was cited with drug possession as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 8:50 a.m. June 9 at Route 11 northbound and Pine Street, Selinsgrove.
Identity theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a wire fraud case involving $19,496.20.
The incident was reported May 4 at 1516 N. Hill Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Dennis Cover, 72, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of $10,000.
The incident was reported Aug. 15, 2022, at 115 Salem Glenn Blvd., Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Robert Stahl, 73, of Selinsgrove, reported being scammed out of $39,500 by someone claiming to be country music star Gene Watson.
Troopers said Stahl sent Apple gift cards to the individual, who claimed they would give Stahl $250,000 for being a loyal fan. The money was sent between March 2 and June 10 from 23 Meadowbrook Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Lendmark Financial Services, of State College reported the theft of a 2018 Kawasaki.
The theft was reported at 8:38 a.m. May 1 along Route 15 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ulta Beauty reported the theft of $1,936 worth of fragrances.
The incident was reported at 6:56 p.m. May 18 at 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
