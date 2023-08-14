Golf tournament raises $54,000

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 37th Golf Classic on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. The event was a great success with 204 golfers raising over $54,000 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).
Trevor Reid, from Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, sank a hole-in-one on hole 4, a par 3 at 140 yards and will receive a special prize of his choosing from the Selinsgrove Ford sponsorship package.
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights. Morning winners were: first flight—Cleveland Brothers Power Generation, Renovo Solutions, and Balfurd Linen Services. Second flight winners were Silvertip, Inc., the twosome of Jim and Tim Apple, and Geisinger.
In the afternoon flights, play was cut short due to threat of lightning in the area and severe weather alerts. Afternoon winners were scored on completed holes: first flight – Villager Realty, Inc., Doctivity Health, and Quandel Construction Group with second flight winners Purdy Insurance Company, Inc., Alpha Medical Equipment of NY, Inc., and the Zarick foursome.
“With this year’s support, the Golf Classic Event has raised $1,244,647 over its history. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at Evangelical.
