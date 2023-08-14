Golf tournament raises $54,000

Trevor Reid sunk a hole-in-one on hole 4, a par 3 at 140 yards at the 37th Annual Evangelical Golf Classic.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 37th Golf Classic on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. The event was a great success with 204 golfers raising over $54,000 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).

Trevor Reid, from Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, sank a hole-in-one on hole 4, a par 3 at 140 yards and will receive a special prize of his choosing from the Selinsgrove Ford sponsorship package.

