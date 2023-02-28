State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Turbotville man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:39 a.m. Feb. 25 along Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by Seth Haas was traveling too fast for conditions, veered from the eastbound to westbound lane of travel and struck a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew Gillaspy, 51, of Elysburg.
Haas was transported to UPMC Muncy for treatment of a suspected minor injury. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. Gillaspy was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Mechanicsburg woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 22 along Route 147, at the Interstate 80 eastbound exit ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Ashlyn Williams, 23, lost control and struck an embankment. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Mifflinburg woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:17 p.m. Feb. 22 along Purple Heart Highway, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Marybeth Mickel struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Erica Schreck, 32, of New Columbia, reported that Samantha Beaver, 33, of Lewisburg, kicked her 2019 Subaru Ascent, causing a small dent.
The incident occurred at 9:26 p.m. Feb. 25 at Strahan and Creek roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A possible injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 11:26 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Ernesto Lopez, 22, of Mifflinburg, struck a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Alise Vanier, 37, of Liverpool, as the Civic slowed to make a turn.
Lopez, who was not injured, was cited with following too closely. Vanier sustained a possible injury, troopers reported.
Union County Marriage Licenses
•Kelly L. Duncan, 19, New Columbia to Zachariah A. Beachel, 23, New Columbia
• Seth A Mylin, 41, Washington to Amy B. Bastian, 36, Mifflinburg
Divorces
• Tina Raup — John F. Lower, married 4 years
• Christine M. Cox — Bret M. Cox, married 24 years
Deed Transfers
• Charles P. Jasiewicz Jr., to JY Reality L.L.C. property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Charles P. Jasiewicz Jr., to JY Reality L.L.C. property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Charles P. Jasiewicz Jr., to JY Reality L.L.C. property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Gregory A. Smith Estate, Tunesha A. Smith Administratrix, to Tunesha A. Smith, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Allen E. Dershem Estate, Shannon A. Kanjorski Executrix, to Anthony E. Sweigart, Tina A. Sweigart, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Charles L. Funk III to Charles L. Funk III, Brandi L. Funk, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Larry D. and Nancy L. Shinn Living Trust, Larry D. Shinn Living Trust, Nancy L. Shinn Living Trust, to Vanessa D. Hill, Michael L. Horaist, property in Union Township, $1
• Daniel Z. Reiff, Pauline M. Reiff, to Matthew P. Reiff, Regina R. Reiff, property in Buffalo Township, $1, right of way
• Charles H. Ruckle to Charles H. Ruckle, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Charles H. Ruckle to Charles H. Ruckle, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Jonathan E. Spotts, Christine A. Spotts, to Jonathan E. Spotts, property in New Berlin, $1
• Wayne E. Yohn, Susan Yohn to Wayne E. Yohn property in Lewisburg, $1
• Sada Alton, to Scott R. Schenkel, Laura A. Schenkel, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael W. Benner, to Chase Hart, Trace Hart, property in Hartley Township, $82,000
• William R. Stahl Estate, Alan E. Stahl Executor, to Barbara A. Packer, John W. Packer, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Mercy F. Snyder, Mercy F. Gray, to Mellissa A. Kriner, property in Buffalo Township, $290,500
• Larry L. Mitchell, Susan J. Mitchell, to Bryana D. Loss, Jeffery W. Loss, Deitre R. Loss, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Robert Friend, Amanda S. Friend, to Amanda S. Friend, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Daryl L. Beiler, to Buffalo Township, storm water management main
• David L. Peachy, Elizabeth R. Peachy, to Lavern R. Peachy Trustee, Marvin D. Peachy Trustee, Ruth E. Weaver Trustee, Larry A. Peachy Trustee, Peachy Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• David L. Peachy, Elizabeth R. Peachy, to Lavern R. Peachy Trustee, Marvin D. Peachy Trustee, Ruth E. Weaver Trustee, Larry A. Peachy Trustee, Peachy Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• David L. Peachy, Elizabeth R. Peachy, to David L. Peachy, Elizabeth R. Peachy, Lavern R. Peachy Trustee, Marvin D. Peachy Trustee, Ruth E. Weaver Trustee, Larry A. Peachy Trustee, Peachy Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Ken A. Wade, Danette L. Wade, to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses L.L.C., property in White Deer Township, $45,000
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, James and Rita Hepler Family Protection Trust, to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township, $75,000
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, James and Rita Hepler Family Protection Trust, to Buffalo Valley Greenhouses L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township, $50,000
