Faden receives DAISY Award

Phoebe Faden, LPN, DAISY Award recipient (second from left) is surrounded by Kelly Solomon, RN, Director of Critical Care and Maternal Child Care; Jennifer Sullivan, RN, BSN, Maternal/Childcare Manager; and D. Lynn Yannes, RN, Manager of Critical Care at Evangelical Community Hospital. Solomon and Yannes are the nursing leaders overseeing Faden, and Sullivan nominated Faden for the award.

LEWISBURG — Phoebe Faden, LPN, was recently presented the DAISY Award, which is given to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Faden was nominated for the award by coworker, Jennifer Sullivan, RN, BSN, who heard about Faden going above and beyond for a patient. Faden was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, hospital and nursing leadership, as well as her husband and children.

