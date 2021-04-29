State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Watsontown man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a drug and paraphernalia following a traffic stop for an alleged registration expiration.
Troopers said a 2004 Ford Escape was stopped at 12:44 a.m. April 7 along North Susquehanna Trail and Park Road when Kenneth Deeter, 47, of Watsontown, was allegedly found to be under the influence. Troopers said there was no insurance on the vehicle and Deeter’s license was suspended, DUI-related.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. April 25 along South Susquehanna Trail at Shady Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Karoly Szigeti, 58, of Sinking Spring, was traveling west in a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT when it entered South Susquehanna Trail southbound and struck a southbound 2006 Toyota Rav4 driven by Alexis N. Cummings, 24, of Ronks. Szigeti and passengers Daniel E. Szigeti, 25, and James C. Fitzgerald, 29, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries, police noted, while Cummings and passenger Jesse R. Broomell, 27, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries.
Karoly will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A woman and a child sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 11:46 a.m. April 24 along Nina Drive at North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Graig K. Grube, 39, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michelle R. Beaver, 32, of Selinsgrove, as the Traverse yielded to oncoming traffic. Beaver and a child passenger were treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries, police noted.
Grube will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills teen escaped injury when his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch at 6:18 p.m. April 23 along Martin Brothers Road, east of Bollinger Drive, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2010 Honda Accord driven by the unnamed teen was traveling south when the teen allegedly became distracted and the vehicle veered right and off the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and required a tow, police noted.
The teen will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:04 p.m. April 25 along Flint Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Marvin E. Ulrich Jr., 63, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east in a 1996 Ford Ranger when the truck went out of control, off the south side of the roadway and struck a fence, snapping off several posts before traveling downhill into a cattle field. Ulrich was belted and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers noted.
Trespass
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a suspicious vehicle reported at 5:57 p.m. April 26 along Troup Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
A dark blue Pontiac Sunfire was allegedly on property without permission.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating damage at East Snyder Park, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Names and initials were scribed into seven freshly poured concrete slabs, police noted. Damages were estimated at $500 and occurred sometime between noon April 23 and noon April 26 at 875 University Avenue, Penn Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Penns Creek couple reported a fraud attempt through the mail.
Troopers said a letter from a debt collection agency called National Medical Administrators Inc. called for $119.97. An online search showed the company was fraudulent, police noted.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman sustained a suspected minor injury after suffering a medical condition, causing the vehicle to go out of control and hit an embankment.
The crash occurred at 7:57 p.m. April 25 along Route 147, north of Mahantongo Creek Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. Crystal L. Sparks, 44, was traveling north in a 2016 Ford Escape when she began to experience the effects of a medical condition, police noted. The vehicle crossed the southbound lane and hit an embankment off the west shoulder, then crossed the northbound lane and struck an embankment off the east shoulder.
Sparks was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. She was belted.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove woman was cited after a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. March 23 along Fifth Avenue and Center Street, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a search of the 2005 Ford Taurus produced a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Tatiyana Frazier, 23, of Selinsgrove, was cited with drug possession and possession of drug parphernalia, it was noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — An unnamed person was taken into custody for DUI after troopers responded to check the welfare of a driver.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:44 p.m. April 9 along Cochran and Euclid avenues, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was allegedly involved. The driver was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for chemical testing, police reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
BROWN TOWNSHIP — A Waynesburg man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned at 5:18 p.m. April 26 along Slate Run Road, Brown Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Rey G. Archilla, 33, was traveling east in a 2006 Honda Civic when the vehicle went out of control in a series of curves, left the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its driver’s side. Archilla was belted and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
He will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle went out of control in a left curve, struck a mailbox and a legally parked car.
The crash occurred just after midnight April 21 along Pine Run Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. According to police, Julie Ann Serafini, 42, of Avis, was traveling south when it went out of control, sideswiped a mailbox and struck a legally parked 1979 Mack dump truck. Serafini was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a post and utility pole at 8:43 a.m. April 27 along Route 442, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Leif E. Tolan, 18, of Orangeville, was traveling east in a 2006 Saturn Ion when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a metal fence post, continued east and struck a uitlity pole and culvert. Tolan was belted and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a pick-up truck and trailer crash at 1:12 p.m. April 27 along Route 15 northbound, north of Finks Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2003 Ford F250 Supercab driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when a tire on the trailer went flat causing the vehicle to go out of control, police reported. The truck and trailer went into the median, jack-knifed, veered back onto the roadway and came to rest in the left lane. The load on the trailer became unsecured and damaged a road sign in the median, police noted.
Harassment
HUGHESVILLE — A Hughesville man was cited after he caused a disturbance and threw garbage outside an apartment he was reportedly told not to return to.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 1:04 a.m. April 27 along Broadway Street, Hughesville, Lycoming County. Anthony Savage, 28, was cited with trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment following the alleged incidents outside the apartment of a 22-year-old woman, 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, all of Hughesville.
Harassment
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A male and female reportedly got into a physical altercation while inside a vehicle.
Troopers said charges are pending following the alleged incident at 9:43 p.m. April 26 along Talmar and Log Cabin roads, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MONTGOMERY — Charges were filed against a Montgomery man and woman following an alleged domestic incident at 11:58 a.m. April 27 along Warren Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
A 40-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were cited.
Theft
LOYALSOCK — Someone allegedly made unauthorized charges using the identity of a 43-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 8 a.m. Feb. 8 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The unauthorized charges amounted to $1,300, police noted.
Theft by deception
MONTOURSVILLE — A Montoursville man and woman received text messages from a person claiming to be their pastor and asking for Amazon gift cards.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at noon April 16 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County. The victims allegedly provided gift cards in the amount of $200, then discovered the suspect was not their pastor. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident reported at 6:30 a.m. April 12 along Route 42, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Victims included a 31-year-old Unityville woman and a 47-year-old Benton man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.