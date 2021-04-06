HARRISBURG — Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by nearly 50 over six-area counties based on data released Tuesday by the Department of Health.
Lycoming and Northumberland counties saw double-digit increases in confirmed, new cases. Lycoming saw its case count rise by 22 and Northumberland by 10. Only one new death was reported locally, that in Columbia County.
Statewide, there were 4,255 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655 since March 2020.
There are 2,247 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26-April 1 stood at 9.4%.
The state reported 37 new deaths on Tuesday, and statewide, 25,237 Pennsylvanians have lost their lives since March 2020 due to COVID-19, the state reported.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.2% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 5,702,677 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday. Of those 2,037,055 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 86,600 people per day receiving vaccinations; 1,766,216 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 8,874 cases (265 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 7,439 cases (337 deaths)
• Union County, 4,125 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,509 cases (129 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,590 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,709 cases (60 deaths)
