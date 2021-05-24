LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Maria Cramer, a PhD student in entymology at the University of Maryland, will present “The Insect Apocalypse: What’s Happening, Why it Matters, and What to Do.”
To participate, email Kay Cramer at falconrider1@ymail.com to obtain Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.