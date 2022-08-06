Marriage licenses
• Rachel Hirsch, 32, of Austin, Texas, and Kevin Knowles, 31, of Austin, Texas.
• Olivia Dietrich, 26, of Sunbury, and Timothy Geiswite, 29, of Sunbury.
• Jamie Hayter, 48, of Klingerstown, and Shane Dietrich, 46, of Klingerstown.
• Angie Attinger, 52, of Northumberland, and Timothy Attinger, 48, of Northumberland.
• Jennifer Yarnall, 30, of Kulpmont, and John Wishnefsky, 33, of Kulpmont.
• Mariah Bielski, 27, of Sunbury, and Corey Rising Sun Levi, 26, of Sunbury.
• Holly Carroll, 36, of Sunbury, and Eric Kramer, 31, of Sunbury.
• Esther Lehman, 76, of Sunbury, and Laverne Smeltz, 79, of Dalmatia.
• Rusty Crone, 27, of Sunbury, and Julia Shipe, 24, of Sunbury.
• Deanna Martz, 33, of Northumberland, and Joshua Herold, 26, of Perryman, Md.
• Rosemary McGinley, 75, of Kulpmont, and Thomas Orzechowski Sr., 75, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Michael D. Irvine and Veronica J.G. Irvine to Jonathan Bucher, property in Watsontown, $1.
• David W. Everitt and Kay A. Everitt to Everitt Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, David W. Everitt, Kay A. Everitt and Michael David Everitt trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Candy A. Bloom and Andrew W.W. Bloom to Aaron M. Moser, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Richard E. Deeter estate and Barbara A. Ikeler executrix to Richard E. Deeter Jr. and Barbara A. Ikeler, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Adam E. Aton and Colleen R. Agle-Aton, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $416,990.
• Joshua Lewis Pentz and Inga Kay Pentz to Clinton Stoltzfus and Bernadette Stoltzfus, property in Lewis Township, $20,000.
• Watsontown Borough to Watsontown Historical Association, property in Watsontown, $120,000.
• Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Diana Lynn Fisher and William Charles Fisher Jr., property in Coal Township, $120,000.
• Timothy A. Worhacz and Patricia A. Worhacz to Derek Jenkins, property in Shamokin, $170,000.
• Cheryl A. Koch and Dale A. Koch to Dallas Frain and Lawrence Gregory Hurst, property in East Cameron Township, $149,900.
• Jim A. Deivert and Rose Marie Deivert to Jim A. Deivert, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Harold L. Moyer estate and Greg S. Moyer exeuctor to John P. Muncer, property in Point Township, $1.
• Rose Renovation and Property Management LLC to Amy Mannino and Shane Craig, property in Riverside, $420,000.
• UNB Bank to Skyward LLC, property in Shamokin, $38,000.
• Tod J. Hoffman to Joseph B. Smucker and Sara Smucker, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $120,000.
• Donna J. Flowers to Eric J. Anselmo and Amanda L. Anselmo, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jason Sankowski to Charles Rebuck and Theresa Rebuck, property in Shamokin Township, $500.
• Jason Sankowski to Charles Rebuck and Theresa Rebuck, property in Shamokin Township, $500.
• Tammy L. Dyer and Tammy L. Coroian to Sandra C. Dyer, property in Ralpho Township, $90,000.
• Tracie A. Trawitz to Linda S. Sarfine, property in Sunbury, $10,000.
• Regina E. Wachowski estate and Alexis Kieski executrix to Rachel A. Carstensen, property in Shamokin Township, $195,000.
• Donna J. Flowers to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Point Township, $1.
• Joseph P. Nevis and Tammy L. Nevis to Nicholas Allison, property in Mount Carmel, $73,500.
• Donald D. Tupper and Melissa A. Tupper to Todd A. Lawrence and Melissa J. Lawrence, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Michael B. Herrick and Trisha N. Herrick to Josue Feliciano Cortes, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elena LLC to Ashton Dauberman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary Luke to 1 Optimum Consulting LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $16,500.
• Trung Do and Ngoc Le Do to Joseph Weikel, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jean Handerhan to Peter J. Long, property in Mount Carmel Township, $19,500.
• Keith Eisenhart to Edward C. Fessler, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ronald A. Wynn and Diane L. Wynn to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Richard J. Christiana Jr. to Timothy C. Moll and William E. Moll, property in Shamokin, $33,500.
• Jerome W. Kreamer to Jerome W. Kreamer and Michael Steven Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lois K. Ely to Susan Oshetski, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Susan Oshetski to Joanne M. Cashman, property in Sunbury, $205,000.
• G&G Capital LLC to Roca Mtz LLC, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• G&G Capital LLC to Roca Mtz LLC, property iN Coal Township, $50,000.
• William Albert Neilson, Cheyenne Nikol Neilson and Cheyenne Nikol Blackwell to Megan N. Morgan, property in Point Township, $102,000.
• Scott W. Boyer and Lindsey M. Boyer to Steven M. Barnahrt and Cathy L. Barnhart, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Kevin A. Matter and Roxy R. Yocum to David E. Wolfe Jr., property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $120,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Iver K. Facer Jr. to William A. Vasquez, property in Mount Carmel, $1,285.05.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Robert Gilligbauer to William A. Vasquez, property in Shamokin, $2,400.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gloria J. Renn to Christine Williams, property in Coal Township, $7,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Yannick Jenson to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $5,600.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Mount Carmel Services LLC to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Morgan Dawn to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $6,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Dawn Morgan to Risk Flipper LLC, property in Shamokin, $7,100.
• Rickey L. Wolfe and Kimberly S. Wolfe to Steven P. Kauffman and Jacob P. Kauffman, property in Herndon, $150,000.
• Michael J. Warren to Krystal L. Miner, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Mary E. Bowers to Joshua M. Kalinowski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Karen D. Rook to Patrick J. Guyer II and Joslyn L. Guyer, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Isabella Norene Rebuck by agent and Michele Rebuck agent to Candace B. Kilkenny and Mya A. Vigo, property in Shamokin, $13,000.
• Jean L. Scicchitano, David Scicchitano, Susanne Smith, Jimmy M. Latsha and Gary D. Latsha to Gary D. Latsha, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Heather A. Hess to Christopher J. Kursavage Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Elite Integrity Group LLC to Joseph J. Korzeniecki Jr. and Janet L. Korzeniecki, property in Mount Carmel, $1,516.20.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Marlin W. Schickley and Diane T. Schickley to Juan Carlos Paulino, property in Shamokin, $10,700.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Mulf Group LLC to Rasheed Deeb, property in Shamokin, $3,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Helen Ball to Rasheed Deeb, property in Shamokin, $1,860.46.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Debra A. Heim and Thomas C. Heim to Rasheed Deeb, property in Shamokin, $1,837.68.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Steven Beaty to Lissette A. Guiterrez, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and David Lopez-Rivera to Lissette A. Gutierrez, property in Mount Carmel, $1,865.32.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and A to Z Home Improvements to Lissette A. Gutierrez, property in Mount Carmel, $5,400.
8 Kiley R. Moyer, Deborah A. Servosa and Deborah A. Moyer to EMG Township LLC, property in Point Township, $250,000.
• Lisa Reigel and Lisa Derk to Cory McCabe, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• John Anascavage Dutter Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Joan Dutter Goodwin trustee to Kristen Dutter Barfield, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joshua J. Spotts and Autumn R. Spotts to Autumn R. Spotts, Scott C. Lenker and Renee A. Lenker, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Barbara Ann Kiger to Steven Kiger and Lisa A. Brouse, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Kjerstin E. Browna nd Wesley A. Brown to Andrew C. Schreffler and Samantha L. Schreffler, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $350,000.
• Vanessa L. Spang, Vanessa L. Raudabaugh and Derek E. Raudabaugh to Cynthia A. Smulligan, property in Jackson Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.