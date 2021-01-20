KELLY TOWNSHIP — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) took questions Tuesday night, hours before a federal administration of an opposing political party took power.
Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC), organizers of the online meeting, fielded the questions which were read by Jim Persing, SVC president.
Among them was a request for advice about what Republican supporters of the outgoing president should consider next.
“No matter what side of the aisle you are on and who you supported in the election, it is equally important to stay engaged,” Keller said. “Stay involved because the only way we can have a healthy republic and more forward is to make sure we stay involved.”
Keller reiterated that opposing the confirmation of the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for president on Jan. 6 was based on actions taken by the Pennsylvania governor and Secretary of State. Keller maintained they side-stepped the state legislature and were thus unconstitutional.
For the future, Keller said to watch for hearings in the State House as issues from the last election are addressed.
“We just need to make sure that everybody is held accountable to follow the Constitution,” Keller said. “This isn’t rooting for an outcome for one side or the other. Everybody should be concerned. Your Constitutional rights cannot be vacated by the Supreme Court or the Secretary of the Commonwealth or executive.
“To me that is just the problem and it needs to be brought to light,” he added. “And that is exactly what the objection I had was all about.”
Politically motivated violence on the day of the vote, which Keller called a “sad day for our republic,” was intolerable. He said the perpetrators should be brought to justice.
Keller noted he was abiding by coronavirus safety measures put in place in the Congress at the time of the violence. He watched coverage from his office and was not in the House chamber.
Keller was hopeful that the Biden administration would reverse a pledge to stop the Keystone XL pipeline, a conduit for energy products spanning several north central states.
Keller cited figures indicating about 10% of the natural gas in the nation comes from within the district. Biden’s pledge, he added, could be a forewarning of actions felt closer to home.
If and when the new Congress considers a new stimulus bill, Keller said the debt involved could have long-lasting consequences. Money from the previous bill, he added, was still unused.
Keller was asked about the pending of appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state Department of Health (DOH), to a Cabinet position as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Keller cited reports that Levine withdrew a family member from a long-term care facility after a directive that such facilities accept COVID-19 patients. He thought Senate hearings on Levine’s appointment could broach a similar scenario.
Keller was also hopeful that the incoming president, who often cited roots in Scranton during the campaign, would help dairy farmers through getting whole milk back into schools and other dairy-support measures.
Keller noted he cosponsored an act which would strike immunity from prosecution of internet companies which remove “otherwise objectionable” material from online content. It would replace it with more concrete terms recommended by the Department of Justice.
Keller expected to be named again to Oversight and Reform, Education and Labor committees. Keller was also named to a Whip Team, a Republican leadership position, which he said would help get bills and amendments supported and moved forward.
