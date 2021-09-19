DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced a schedule of upcoming drive-thru flu vaccination clinics.
The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 2 and 16 as follows: Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road, 2407 Reichart Road, Bloomsburg; Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine, 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville; Geisinger Lewisburg, 250 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg; Geisinger Lycoming, 780 Broad St., Montoursville; Geisinger Milton, 155 S. Arch St., Milton; Geisinger Selinsgrove, 201 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove; and Geisinger 65 Forward Milton, 5170 Route 405, Milton.
Those attending sh ould wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
When arriving at the sites, follow all directional signage. A short electronic form will need to be filled out. Those receiving the vaccination should remain inside of the vehicle with the window open. Staff will not enter vehicles.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old, who can't be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events, should make an appointment with their pediatrician's office for a flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.