MILTON — As he stood amongst numerous flowers, while working to maintain the area, a Milton man spoke of his passion for saving the monarch butterfly.
John Cooper, who is retired and moved to Milton two years ago from Erie, recently created a butterfly garden on ground maintained by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), next to the organization's Miltonian building on South Front Street.
"The population of monarchs has declined by 90%," Cooper explained. "When I was a kid, we would use nets to catch them... Now, they're about extinct."
He became interested in the plight of the butterflies about two years ago, and soon realized how easy it is to create havens for the creatures.
In addition to numerous flowers, Cooper planted five different kinds of milkweed in the butterfly garden he created.
"You need milkweed," Cooper said. "It's the only plants the monarchs use for depositing their eggs."
He said the monarch population has declined due to a lack of milkweed being planted.
"Their natural habitat is being destroyed," Cooper said, of the butterflies.
In the spring, he said the monarchs fly from Mexico to the United States.
Each female lays between 150 and 300 eggs, according to Cooper.
"They only do it on milkweed," he added.
When the monarchs die, Cooper said their offspring "take over" the cycle of life. The eggs develop into caterpillars, cocoons and butterflies.
"They're beautiful to look at," he said, of the monarch butterflies. "They're a beautiful pollinator. I can't help but feel some empathy for them."
Cooper said it took about six weeks to create the butterfly garden along South Front Street. TIME immediately embraced the idea of creating the garden when he approached the organization with the idea.
"We had to import a lot of dirt to be able to grow the flowers," Cooper said.
He credited TIME with providing the materials to create the garden. Volunteer Buzz Meachum did some brickwork around the base of the garden.
Cooper said it's easy to create small butterfly gardens in nearly any location, simply by planting "a couple of milkweed plants."
"A little can do a lot," Cooper said. "It's easy to do a little... You will be rewarded with beautiful butterflies (visiting the garden)."
While he has enjoyed creating and maintaining the butterfly garden, Cooper said he also like the Milton community. He moved to the area to be closer to friends.
"I like the area," he said. "I like the views of the river. It's a beautiful small town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.