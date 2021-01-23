EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Imagine an efficient distribution point for items going to the food insecure segment of the population.
The emerging Union County Food Hub (UCFH), said Emily Gorski, Union Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) community impact director, was being set up to do exactly that and more. Space at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center proved to be ideal.
The distribution will begin with donations from retailers, farms, community gardens and other sources.
"(Foods) will be collected from the community and then distributed out to existing food pantries and food programs," Gorski said. "Individuals can donate as well as restaurants and grocery stores if they have excess."
Like the hub terminal of an airline, it will be a stop along the way as food goes from donors to recipients.
"(USCAA) administers four food pantries in the area in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, McClure and Mifflinburg," Gorski said. "What we've found even administering those four food pantries is that each food pantry was kind of on their own in terms of making sure their shelves are stocked."
Gorski said the USCAA regularly ordered food from distributors such as the Central Pa. Food Bank, but the supply can fluctuate. The objectives of the UCFH included reducing waste in distribution.
"Some pantries will have a lot of food, too much food, maybe. Some will have very little to none," she observed. "What we are hoping to do as a project is collect all the food in a centralized place and then be able to take the food out to these different distribution programs."
Gorski said the UCFH will be offering pickup of food and delivery to pantries.
Nicole Peterson, an AmeriCorps volunteer, said the UCFH would also help get healthier meals to recipients. That will involve preparation and some storage, operations the hubs is equipped for.
"A lot of our pantries are not able to get healthy, fresh, nutritious meals because they don't have the storage like they have here," Peterson said. "What we (also) want to do is get fresh produce from the farms, be able to prepare it and then get it out to the food pantries and the people so they can be offered healthier options."
The UCFH, using the former Miller Center cafe space, is well equipped to take produce and package it so it is still fresh and more easily transported. Butternut squash, for example, could be cut up and bagged so that it is easier for food pantry to prepare at home. Peterson noted the easiest way to get people to eat healthier is to make it simple.
Rachel Herman, Vista sustainable food solutions, said some items direct from farms need to be broken down into sizes which can then be distributed.
"Especially with COVID, a lot of pantries are pre-packaging bags," Herman said. "Just doing that step for pantries removes a barrier for them to be able to accept produce they can send off to their clients."
Ryan McNally, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center director, said the partnership with the CAA would augment efforts to enhance the health and well-being of t he community.
"We know that access to nutritious foods is part of that," McNally said. "The key to success is leveraging the strengths of all the partners we work with under this roof. When the opportunity to partner with the CAA o t his food hub to help make access to nutritious food more accessible to all, that was something that we were extremely interested in."
About 10% of the population does not have access to adequate or nutritious food, McNally observed. Food insecurity can lead to the onset or progression to a number of chronic diseases. A positive impact on health and well-being can be made with access to food and education to compliment it.
The food hub was emerging at the site of a cafe which has not been open since the March COVID-related shutdown.
"We knew it would not be viable to reopen this space as a retail cafe," McNally said. "We chose to transition our focus and transition the mission and vision for use of this space into more of a collective use to help the community."
Sue Auman, USCAA executive director, credited collaboration with Gorski and said the UCFH was part of the UCAA strategic plan.
"We had a lot of different ideas of how it could look" Auman said. "We never imagined it would be here at the Miller Center."
The greater version, Auman said, was to encourage clients to take steps toward self-sufficiency and allow them to thrive.
For as long as the pandemic continues, the UCFH will be just a hub, allowing people to support the pantries in their area. Gorski envisioned the hub eventually serving as a venue for nutrition or cooking classes, individual food distribution and other services for the public. Pantry support will be the top job for the next six months to a year.
For more information, contact the USCAA at 570-374-0181.
