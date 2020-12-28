DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) has advised that the Hess Loop Trail and the Mahoning Flats Trail network at the Hess Recreation Area sustained moderate damage during a Christmas Eve storm.
Trail users are cautioned regarding partial trail washouts along the northern portion of the J. Manley Robbins Trail and continued flooding and boardwalk damages along the Mahoning Flats Trail network. The Hess Loop Trail remains open for use and is passable for most users, but MARC cautions park visitors that the J. Manley Robbins Trail portion of the Hess Loop trail is not suitable for users with limited mobility.
MARC recommends against use of the Mahoning Flats Trail network at this time.
MARC staff will repair trail damages in coming days, as conditions allow. In an effort to prevent recurring damages at these frequent trouble locations, MARC will consult with the Montour County Conservation District and other entities to determine whether MARC might be able to install larger diameter culverts in place of those damaged during this storm.
Storm damage evaluations are not yet complete at the Montour Preserve, Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm trail network, or the North Branch Canal Trail, but MARC anticipates moderate trail erosion problems at each of these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.