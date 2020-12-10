LEWISBURG — Personnel issues took up a sizable portion of the monthly Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting.
Chief Paul Yost confirmed Wednesday evening that the department has had to deal with some COVID-19 challenges, and noted that five staff members have been out at various times over a period of a few weeks. There have also been several officers out with worker’s compensation issues.
“By Saturday, I’ll be back with a full compliment of available officers I currently have,” Yost said. “And always with the holidays I have some officers who are out on vacation leave time and personal time and hunting season too.”
Yost speculated it was good fortune that people may not be doing as much as they would during a more routine year. Police responded to 304 calls for service in November versus 528 calls in same month a year ago.
“I noticed today, a Wednesday, a day for the Farmer’s Market. Normally it is relatively busy. It was relatively slow,” Yost said. “Even traffic in town has modified itself quite a bit.”
Jack Malloy, commission chair, commended the chief and his staff for enduring the period of being short-handed.
Yost said the department was looking to hire one, and possibly two officers. He said the commission would have to agree on the number of hires.
Early in the meeting, the commission agreed to a hold a work session in January to evaluate comments recorded during a town hall-style meeting on policing.
Janice Butler, instrumental in organizing the online town hall, attended the online commission meeting Wednesday night. Butler said a discussion outside of normally scheduled meetings would be useful.
Butler noted that Bucknell University students have reached out to Mayor Derrick Slaughter of Williamsport. She said notes from their meeting with that city’s mayor indicated Williamsport Police have looked into hiring an outside firm to help recruit new officers.
Names of candidates could be shared, Butler suggested, and noted that Slaughter had committed to having a police force which would be more representative of the city. Attracting candidates of color to the pool of applicants was reportedly among their objectives.
Commissioner Jordi Comas reminded the meeting that the pool of potential officers was shrinking. Diversity could be limited by the number of qualified candidates in the pool.
Yost noted vetting of new officers was in-depth and that veterans were the only candidates which are given preference.
Meantime, Malloy observed that it was uncertain whether the commission would have much direct involvement in the ongoing dispute between department partners East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough. The dispute regarding the intergovernmental agreement which created the regional department was solely between the partners.
EBT recently declined to approve the department spending plan for 2021 and suggested either municipality take over the department with the other to be served by contract. A declaratory judgement was previously filed by the borough in Union County Court, over a long-standing dispute with EBT. Finances and allocation of services were among the issues.
The commission agreed to comply with the current employment agreements with Yost and Administrative Assistant Lisa Wolfe for as long as adoption of a new collective bargaining agreement with uniformed personnel was pending. Yost and Wolfe will then receive salary adjustments to match those of officers retroactive to the start of January.
