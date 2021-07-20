WINFIELD — The CEO of Gilson Snow Inc. said Monday said it was fortunate that the company which makes snow sport products came back after being shut down for two months in 2020.
“We focused primarily on taking care of our people and making sure the business stayed afloat,” Gilson said. “So on the other side of this we could get back to work.”
Gilson said he was thankful for the people on the company team and local people. Once the two-month shutdown was done, Gilson Snow was back to “high growth” status soon after opening up again and enjoyed a good year since.
New product with new graphics would be introduced at upcoming special event on the grounds near the shop.
The event, Summer Snow Day, was scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6895 New Berlin Highway, Winfield. Gilson said advanced tickets were required and could be obtained at www.gilsonsnow.com/summer, but they are available at no charge.
A Summer Snow Day “rail jam” competition was planned for advanced snowboarders with about $7,000 in cash and prizes available. Gilson’s “iron mountain” would be set up with real snow and rails where boarders will creatively land. Gilson said the snow was collected from Zamboni shavings from ice rinks from across the region and will be delivered to the site in an insulated truck.
Live bands, food trucks, cider, spirits and brews from top producers will also be on hand.
A Snow Beast competition would also offer additional prizes.
“That is like a mountain games competition,” Gilson explained. “Keg toss, pounding railroad spikes with sledge hammers.”
A family event, Summer Snow Day would also play host to the Knoebel’s Kids Zone.
Meantime, Gilson noted crafting products has been aided through a partnership with Bucknell University.
Gilson explained a sublimation heat press was developed with the assistance of the university. The press, which pneumatically presses ink into the wood of a snow board or ski, turns pigment directly into a gaseous state. The gaseous ink penetrates the pores of the material. Gilson said all the artwork on their products is now done using the press.
A powered edge bender was also developed with the university. It will help speed up the finishing process and make the task more enjoyable for employees.
As always, woods used were put together from a number of sources to give Gilson boards a unique riding quality. Suppliers included a local sawmill, Bingaman Lumber and Stanley Woodworking.
