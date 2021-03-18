BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — With a steady rain falling from the sky, firefighters from three area departments were called just after 4 p.m. Thursday to douse a silo fire at Tilo Industries, 2738 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported seeing smoke showing from the top of an approximately 55-foot high silo.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount said a "large amount of smoldering saws" were found inside of the silo.
"The contents were removed and extinguished," Blount said.
Ladders from the William Cameron Engine Company and the Mifflinburg Hose Company’s aerial trucks were seen extended over the silo as firefighters worked on scene.
Blount said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to the Tilo Industries website, the company makes natural hardwood architectural millwork and mouldings, furniture and cabinet components.
Traffic along Buffalo Road was reduced to one lane as firefighters worked at the facility.
Blount offered thanks to responders from Mifflinburg and Milton for assisting his department with the fire.
Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours.
