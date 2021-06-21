MIFFLINBURG — Hope's Haven Food Pantry is open 10 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday at Christ's United Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg.
Each family receives an assortment of food based on family size. Items include canned goods, meat, produce and dairy products.
