Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have filed two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to obey traffic control devices following an incident which occurred Sept. 17.
Police allege Matthew B. Deloca, of Short Hills, N.J. was observed failing to stop at the intersection of North Seventh Street in Lewisburg Borough. Police said he then traveled on Route 15, and made a left onto Route 192 and eventually pulled over in the area of Maclay Avenue.
Police allege Deloca showed signs of intoxications and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Deloca allegedly failed field sobriety test and a blood draw showed Deloca had a blood alcohol content of .186%.
Theft by deception
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Two counts of theft by deception have been filed against a 37-year-old Lewisburg man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between April 29 and Sept. 26 at 185 Poplar Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Jonathan Cataldi, of Primavera Circle, has been charged after troopers said Richard and Sharon Beaver issued a $5,070 check to him to install a deck at their home. The work was allegedly never completed.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:08 a.m. Oct. 13 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Terrell Byrd, 38, of Washingtonville, struck a 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Rachel Bollinger, 39, of Watsontown, as the Chevrolet slowed due to traffic ahead. Byrd was cited with following too closely.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Heather Yoder, 34, of Mifflinburg, reported being scammed out of $2,981 after giving access to her phone and bank accounts to someone who called claiming to be from customer support.
The incident occurred at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 9 at 879 Dice Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the reported theft of $150 from a 29-year-old Mifflinburg man.
The incident occurred at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the parking lot of Harvey's, Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.