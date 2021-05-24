TURBOTVILLE — Following a 10-minute executive session, the Warrior Run School District school board on Monday approved a four-year contract extension with the Warrior Run Education Association (WREA).
It was noted during the meeting — which was held via Zoom — that the extension runs through June 30, 2027.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal that the WREA approached the district about the possibility of a contract extension at the beginning of May.
“The negotiations went smoothly between the parties and the WREA approved the terms (Monday) afternoon,” Hack said.
He also provided a document noting the four-year extension covers 2023 through 2027. Previously, a five-year contract covering June 1, 2018, through June 30, 2023, was signed in November 2018.
According to the document provided by Hack, the agreement includes a “wage increase of $1,000 on a scale with step, in each year of the agreement.”
During the 2023-2024 school year, a teacher holding a Bachelor of Science degree, and at step one on the scale, will earn $52,495. At the top end of the scale, a teacher in step 16, with a master plus 36 degree, will earn $74,005 in 2023-2024. The pay for each step on the scale will increase by $1,000 each year, with teachers moving up steps on the scale based on their degrees and years of service.
According to Hack, the following percentages represent the contract’s “overall year-to-year increase in salaries”: 2023-2024, 2.65%; 2024-2025, 2.59%; 2025-2026, 2.57%; and 2026-2027, 2.48%.
In addition to setting the pay scale, the contract also sets the following insurance premium share for teachers: 2023-2024, 14%; 2024-2025-15%; 2025-2026, 15%; and 2026-2027, 15%.
At the time the contract was signed in 2018, The Standard-Journal reported it included the following increases: 2018-2019, 3.48%; 2019-2020, 3.09%; 2020-2021, 3.24%; 2021-2022, 2.74%; and 2022-2023, 2.94%.
In addition, 2018 contract called for teachers to pay 12% of health insurance premium in the first year of the contract, 13% in years two and three, and 14% thereafter.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer during the meeting Monday thanked the WREA for working with the board on the extension.
“It’s well timed and shows that things are going well on both sides of this,” Whitmoyer said.
WREA President Michael Freeborn offered thanks to the board for its efforts.
“I’m pleased with the direction we’ve been going,” he said.
