Breast cancer survivor celebrates successful treatment

HUGHESVILLE — Heather Lanahan, of Hughesville, scheduled an appointment for her annual mammogram, however cancelled the appointment and rescheduled it a few months later.
After years of screenings, this time things didn’t go exactly as they have in her previous screenings. Her mammogram showed a suspicious area that required a biopsy and further testing. Her diagnosis was invasive ductal carcinoma, Stage 1, Grade 3 breast cancer.
Lanahan underwent surgery with breast surgeon Susan Branton, M.D., and was referred to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, where she met with medical oncologist, Abdalla Sholi, M.D.
“The day I walked into my first appointment to meet with Dr. Sholi, I was anxious and overwhelmed with emotions,” Lanahan said. “However, I walked out of that appointment feeling confident and positive about my care under Dr. Sholi. He was kind, knowledgeable, listened to my concerns and encouraged me to ask questions. I trusted him, the staff, and knew I was in good hands.”
Her plan of care included chemotherapy and 21 radiation therapy treatments to follow with radiation oncologist, Saul Arber, M.D.
“Dr. Arber and the entire staff were very friendly, caring and professional,” said Lanahan. “With every treatment, the staff always greeted me with a smile and made the process more comfortable.”
During her chemotherapy, Heather also utilized cooling caps, which are effective in minimizing and even preventing hair loss during chemotherapy. The innovative caps cool hair follicles by a few degrees, which reduces blood flow to the hair follicles, minimizing exposure to the therapeutic drug. By helping to protect the follicles from damage, the caps can minimize chemotherapy-induced hair loss.
“Words cannot express the impact the providers and staff made on my cancer journey,” Lanahan said. “I am grateful for the cancer treatments available and the phenomenal physicians at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Womens Breast Health Center, in Williamsport, which helped me through these challenging times.”
Lanahan has recently undergone follow-up scans and is currently showing no signs of cancer.
