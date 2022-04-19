I want to thank Amy Moyer for the opportunity to share some writing, experience, and knowledge during Annual Autism Awareness Month. I have spent many years advocating for those who could not do so for themselves. My experience is my own and I celebrate, honor and respect others who are on their journey with Autism Spectrum Disorders. When I started my work in ASDs, the prevalence was 1 in 566 and now it is 1 in 44 children being diagnosed with an ASD. That is a significant increase in a relatively short time. Autism Spectrum Disorders are just that, a spectrum bridging and expansive. They range from individuals who are nonverbal to those who function at a level barely noticeable to some people and many places in between the two. Due to this range and disparity, I have always chosen to look at each individual where they are, as they are, and celebrate them for WHO THEY ARE, willing to offer support and methods that might allow them to improve in challenging areas without taking away from the wonderful people they already are. I am a big believer in addressing the root cause of behavior and using a Cognitive Behavioral approach to reduce or eliminate self-harming or defeating behaviors as much as is possible. Some of the more ‘robotic’ methods do not appeal to me, as I believe the true sense of self can sometimes be lost in the process.
In choosing the topics to write, I wanted to offer something lighthearted, a piece on “Ferdinand,” something that is overlooked, undiagnosed adults and something informative, sensory integration disorder. While I could inundate readers with facts and other information readily available at this time about ASDs, I prefer to give this series a more human, personal approach, realizing this is something people are living with daily. They are overwhelmed, they are confused and do not know what to do. I hope these pieces offer some information without feeling overwhelming or at a level they could not comprehend in their already overworked and overwhelmed hearts and minds.
Loving, living with and supporting someone with an ASD is no joke, it is real, and it is 24 hours, seven days a week. I know from experience. There are people who genuinely want to help you and ones who are misguided in their intent. Be a good steward of your loved one’s wellbeing. Autism has become a buzz word that many people feel they understand, but until it becomes a part of your life, through someone you love, you really have no clue. And that is ok, as long as you understand those of us who do know, reserve the right to educate you when you pass judgment or infer your opinions on something you don’t begin to understand.
I hope my writings will touch upon something that helps those who are wondering, assist those who need guidance and promote the same purpose I have prayed for 20 plus years, “Promote awareness, education and acceptance to all individuals and their loved ones living with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.” We are stronger when we work together and support one another.
Blessings to all.
Pick up the Thursday, April 21, edition of Colon’s next piece on Autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.