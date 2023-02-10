LEWISBURG — With February being the month of love, a Lewisburg organization is looking to tell the stories of being “loved.”
The CommUnity Zone will be holding a Stories on Tap “Loved” event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 328 Market St., Lewisburg.
Local author and performer Monica Prince will host the event. She has written “How to Exterminate the Black Woman: A Choreopoem” and “Letters from the Other Woman.”
“Monica is a writer and professor at Susquehanna University,” said Stories on Tap Director Louisa Hagenbuch. “She teaches activist and performance writing and serves as director of Africana Studies. She has an incredible stage presence. We’re very lucky to have her as a regular host of Stories on Tap.
“At Stories on Tap, the host takes the stage throughout the event and welcomes each storyteller on stage. She’ll also tell a story or two from her own life related to the theme.”
Stories on Tap produces storytelling events and workshops in Central Pennsylvania, with the goal of fostering community resilience through the art of oral storytelling.
“I launched Stories on Tap in January 2011 as a forum for community members to share lived experiences, upholding the belief that authentic, well-crafted stories can open hearts and strengthen communities,” Hagenbuch explained. “For over a decade, Stories on Tap has partnered with nonprofits, universities, galleries, and venues to produce public storytelling events and workshops that promote oral storytelling for the common good. Our events have been produced throughout the region, in communities including Danville, Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.”
Hagenbuch said the goal of Stories on Tap has changed through the years.
“Back in 2011, I partnered with the now-shuttered Cherry Alley Café to produce monthly storytelling open mic nights, I called it Stories on Tap,” she explained. “Back then, they were scrappy, low-key events where storytellers got a free beer for participation, and everybody involved with Stories on Tap donated their time and resources to make it happen.”
After receiving feedback from participants, she found individuals were looking for events to better connect to the community.
“I realized that Stories on Tap is one of many moving pieces in our region that can contribute to community unity and resilience,” Hagenbuch said. “Another thing we’ve heard from attendees is that Stories on Tap allows them to pause, to turn off distractions from the outside world and to deeply listen to others.”
The storytellers give 8-minutes to stand on stage, sharing real-life moments.
“We encourage folks to focus on one moment that changed their lives, to dig deep and give the audience as many details as they can about that moment,” Hagenbuch said. “When a storyteller describes what they were seeing, smelling, and feeling in a moment, it captivates us and puts us in the moment.
“We can all talk at length about our lives in general, but oftentimes our lives hinge on small moments. We encourage folks to think about how one seemingly small moment changed them.”
Participants in Saturday’s event will be asked to share about love of community, friendship, parental love, love of self or childhood crushes.
“Other storytellers will speak about moments in their lives involving romantic love,” said Hagenbuch. “One challenge we give storytellers is to think of a powerful moment from their lives and see if they can tie it into the theme — it’s easier than one might think to frame a good story around various themes,” she said.
While all of the slots to share stories about love have been filled for Saturday, another event is being planned for the spring.
For more information, visit www.storiesontap.org.
