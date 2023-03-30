MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year April 1-30.
To be enrolled in kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before September 1, 2023. All registration will be done online by going to the Mifflinburg Area School District website, www.mifflinburg.org.
If you do not have access to online registration, make an appointment to register at the District Administration Building by calling 570-966-8200.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, district registration personnel will be available at Mifflinburg Elementary School to assist families who may not have technology availability or simply need assistance with the process.
