WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC will hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Loyalsock Township High School, 1801 Loyalsock Drive, Williamsport.
UPMC will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to community members 12 and up, and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for community members 18 and up.
For those who choose the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be scheduled for Monday, July 19, at Loyalsock Township High School. Everyone to be vaccinated must remain in their car for 15 minutes, for observation.
For more information on UPMC’s community vaccination clinics or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccine.upmc.com.
