MILTON — Two new cases of COVID-19 among students and one in an employee has been reported in the Milton Area School District.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a press release Thursday which said the district has been notified that one middle school student and one student at Baugher Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, a middle school employee has tested positive.
"The elementary student and the employee were last in their assigned school building on Friday, Oct. 2," Keegan said. "The student in middle school was last in the building on Monday, Oct. 5. According to the Department of Health there is no need for any other individuals to quarantine because of the last exposure dates and school will remain open. We appreciate the support of the Department of Health and its detailed guidance."
Previously, the district confirmed on Oct. 5 that a middle school student tested positive for the virus, and on Oct. 8 said a middle school staff member tested positive. Keegan said the latest individuals to test positive for the virus are in addition to those previously announced as testing positive.
Following the announcement of the Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 cases, both the middle and high schools switched to a virtual learning model from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Thursday, Oct. 15.
"We are grateful that our district and families are working together to keep our schools as safe as possible," Keegan said, in her latest press release. "We continue to mitigate by wearing face covering, implementing 6-foot social distancing where possible, screening symptoms daily and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms. We want to thank our families, faculty, staff, and students for their diligence on mitigation practices. We appreciate you."
