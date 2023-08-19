Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Paula Kovach, 48, of Ralpho Township, and Sammy Martz, 55, of Ralpho Township.
• Dylan Troutman, 25, of Mount Carmel, and Smantha Miscavage, 27, of Mount Carmel.
• Jennifer Kulik, 36, of Kulpmont, and Roy Rapp, 46, of Shamokin.
• Hylea Knotts, 23, of Danville, and Kevin Raker, 22, of Sunbury.
• Querida Prieto, 35, of Zerbe Township, and Matthew Brooks, 30, of Zerbe Township.
• Kristen Moyer, 21, of Sunbury, and Brandon Bingaman, 23, of Sunbury.
• Curtis Shaffer, 52, of Coal Township, and Barbara Miller, 53, of Coal Township.
• Trey Kurtz, 37, of Monroe Township, and Cayla ROgers, 28, of Monroe Township.
• Blake Kukuk, 34, of Mount Carmel, and Jamie Tregea, 34, of Mount Carmel.
• Irvin Auker, 25, of Port Trevorton, and Kathleen Stauffer, 22, of Port Trevorton.
Deed transfers
• Robert S. Wingenbach to Susquehanna Riverbank Revocable Trust, property in Milton, $16,1000.
• Budman Irrevocable and Income Trust, Rory A. Budman and Jason R. Budman to Keystone Service Systems Inc., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Shirley E. Homan to Shirley E. Homan Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Edward Ross Browne to Roxann Deitrick, property in Milton, $1.
• Becky L. Bohner to Jaime Wilson, property in Milton, $68,000.
• Citizens Bank NA and RBS Citizens NA to Alicia Whipple, property in Milton, $129,000.
• Jane V. Stahl by agent and Sheldon B. Stahl agent to Nathan D. Crawford, property in Watsontown, $121,000.
• Dennis Perko and Dianne M. Perko to Dennis A. Perko and Dianne M. Perko, property in Milton, $1.
• Kevin R. Dyer and Lisa A. Dyer to Jason T. Bowersox, property in Delaware Township, $65,000.
• F. Merle Nicholas estate and Deborah G. Fetterman executrix to Ainsely E. Reid and Cynthia P. Reid, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Franklin C. Hoffman and Judith A. Hoffman to Joseph Burgess and Molly Holcombe, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Victor Mihal estate, Victor J. Mihal Sr., Gary P. Mihal executor and Lynn M. Gionta to Cameron J. Hauck, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Robert Jay Miller to Levi Watts and Trisha Watts, property in Coal Township, $1.
• SEA Investment sLLC to Koyla Krammarenko, property in Shamokin, $795.
• Gates Development LLC to Stephen C. Klein and Dorothy M. Klein, property in Point Township, $1.
• William J. RObel to Paulette Robel, Eric Robel, Chris Robel and William J. Robel II, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Richard S. Chesney and Shirley R. Chesney to Richard S. and Shirley R. Chesney Family Protection Trust and Richard J. Chesney trustee, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Zachary J. Brown, Tracy Brown, Jolene V. Retallack and John Retallack to Karen M. Miller, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Evelyn E. Hommel to Keith D. Drumheller, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Scott E. Tanner to Andrew B. Moyer, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
• Joseph F. Costello estate, Antoniette Niglio administratrix, John J. Costello by agent and Carol Altomare agent to John P. Odonnell, property in Mount Carmel, $135,000.
• Susan L. Bell to Richard A. Bell, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Stephen C. Gower and Christina A. Gower to Phillips David Minsker and Amanda Klinger, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Nancy Lipko to Brandon Mahajan, property in Point Township, $1.
• Andrea L. Lupotsky and Matthew J. Lupotsky to Amber L. Kreiger, property in Shamokin, $135,000.
• Phyllis E. Boyer estate and Christopher A. Boyer exeuctor to David J. Fabrizio and Mary A. Fabrizio, property in Ralpho Township, $230,000.
• Brian P. Lesher and Christa Lesher to John Stadnicki and Christina Jansen Stadnicki, property in Ralpho Township, $215,000.
• Jeffrey A. May to Pennforest LLC, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Barbara M. Baumert to Barbara M. Baumert, Tammy A. Specht and Brian C. Baumert, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Pamela S. Sherman to Paige C. Sherman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mary Jayne Rogers to Freckles LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Abbygail Starr Porras to One Property Solutions LLC, property in Shamokin, $9,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Glenda M. Huvett and Anthony Bishop to Genaro A. Rodriguez, property in Shamokin, $6,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Sheila Kaucher, Donna Lee Kaucher and Thomas Oreilly to Daniel J. Feese, propert in Coal Township, $4,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Guy Shandrika and Toure I. Phipps-Henderson to Alberto Brito, property in Sunbury, $10,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Zoe A. Russell to Pennforest LLC, property in Shamokin, $17,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Daneil McCarthy and Hope McCarthy to Boom University LLC,property in Mount Carmel, $4,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rafael Galicia Martinez and Wendy Galicia Martinez to Cesar J. Nunnez Sosa, property in Shamokin, $4,400.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Robin L. Pees to Cesar J. Nunez Sosa, property in Shamokin, $16,500.
• Jessica Ritrovato, Jessica Porto and Brian Ritrovato to William Benjamin Porto, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Cynthia F. Startzel estate and rachel Angela Startzel executrix to Rachel Angela Startzel and Lauren Victoria Startzel, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Ryan Verdekal to Kathleen Alderson, property in Coal Township, $80,000.
• Michelle Drager Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and Michelle A. Drager trustee to Cecilia Brown, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Magaly Healy and Magaly Healy Hazoury to Rodica Mogoreanu, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Randy L. Rebuck estate and Robin H. Rebuck executrix to Robin H. Rebuck, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Herman Tricoskie estate, Sandra L. Atty executrix and Sandra L. Shibla to Juan E. Renoj and Pedro Renoj, property in Shamokin, $70,000.
• Sean Williams and Sabrina Williams to Jordan Rhoden and Shakey A. Rhoden, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Dave Witmer and Tiffany Witmer to Mint Experience LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Francisco Diaz Sierra to Marjorie Exantus and James Bruno Meronvil, property in Shamokin, $26,000.
Robert A. Mrowka estate and Theresa J. Staniszewski executrix to Tracy Sessions and Tami Sessions, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
• Ashley M. Long to Jennifer Grzybowski and Stephen R. Di Renzo, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Sima Jaroudy to Ehis Igbinosa and Martha Sneh, property in Mount Carmel, $9,000.
• Samuel R. Dunkelberger to Denny Brown Real Estate Holdings LLc, property in Lower Augusta Township, $175,000.
• Brian D. Wolfgang to Samantha Miscavage and Dylan Troutman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Budget Boo Inc. to John R. Higgins Jr. and Melissa Ann Higgins, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
