DANVILLE — Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger and KISS FM 102.7 from Williamsport will team up for the 17th annual KISS for Kids Holiday Radiothon, to be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.
Listeners will hear stories of patients and families treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital and learn how donations help in their care.
In addition, the Uptown Music Collective, a nonprofit music school located in Williamsport, will perform live holiday music from the studio during the Friday morning broadcast.
Donors can call 877-322-5477, text KISS1027 to 51555 or visit https://secure2.convio.net/gss/site/Donation21580.donation=form1&df_id=1580&mfc_pref=T to make an online donation.
