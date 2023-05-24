Gallery shines spotlight on regional artists

WILLIAMSPORT —“100 Miles: The 2023 Regional Juried Exhibition” opens Thursday, June 1, at The Gallery at Penn College, showcasing artwork by 101 artists living within 100 miles of the Pennsylvania College of Technology campus. A reception celebrating the creative display of artistic talent is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with awards at 3. The exhibition is presented through July 20.
Artists featured in the exhibition are: Anne Alexander, Nelson; Meredith Eachus Armstrong, Danville; Ana Arnabar, Danville; Gerald Bailey, Troy; Ko Balogun, State College; Ron Beach, Montoursville; David W. Becker, Cogan Station; John C. Bierley, Pennsdale; Kendra Billman, South Williamsport; Stacie E. Bird, State College; Steve Bower, South Williamsport; Gail Bower-Geist, Lancaster; Steve Brady, Trout Run; Jason Bronner, Lewisburg; Alexis Burrell, Danville; Patricia L. Caulfield, York; Anissa Cavazos, Lewisburg; Carol Ann Simon Cillo, Williamsport; Kenneth P. Cobb, Mansfield; Chet Davis, Paxinos; Beth DeJesus England, Montgomery; Brock Dent, Danville; Jean Downing, Bloomsburg; Brian Druckenmiller, Trout Run; Amy L. Edwards, Lancaster; Susan Ball Faeder, Lewisburg; Kevin Fahey, Barton, New York; Andrea Finch, Chambersburg; Deborah L. Fleck-Stabley, Muncy; Chuck Fong, State College; Cathy M. Frey, Williamsport; Dorothy Gerring, Williamsport; Robert Gorby, Lewisburg; TS Grieco, Lock Haven; Shatana M. Griffin, Lock Haven; Brianna M. Groff, Wyomissing; Elody Gyekis, Spring Mills; Ray Heffner, Lock Haven; Oren B. Helbok, Bloomsburg; Tara Shoemaker Holdren, Millville; Michael Hower, Enola; Vince M. Hron, Winfield; Philip Huber, Lock Haven; Kara A. Hurne, Williamsport; Sue Jenkins, Scranton; Robert Sparrow Jones, State College; Ric Jones, Watsontown; Richard Karp, Williamsport; Lynne Kibbe, Trout Run; and Glen Klein, Danville; Carlyn M. Krall, Schaefferstown; Dave Kube, Lancaster; Ron Lambert, Bloomsburg; Vanessa R. Lechler, Montoursville; Alexis Magera, Pine City, N.Y.; Mark Mahosky, Mifflinburg; Gerry Mann, Laporte; Chris Mathias, Mount Carmel; Bob McCormick, Ashland; Becky McDonah, Millersville; John M. McKaig, Williamsport; Christine Medley, Clarks Summit; Mark D. Messenger, Centre Hall; Debra J. Moffitt, Williamsport; Valerie Moyer, Beaver Springs; Hali D. Newman, Dewart; Susan Nicholas Gephart, Bellefonte; Elise Nicol, Lewisburg; Judy O’Dell, Laporte; Debra Lee Osborne, Harrisburg; Sarah Patterson, Oval; Leah Bedrosian Peterson, Williamsport; Tom Powell, Coudersport; Trinka Ravaioli, Clarks Summit; Vicky L. Renn, Sunbury; Rosalyn Richards, Lewisburg; Eileen H. Rivoir, State College; Tristan F. Romero, Williamsport; Nancy Rosario, Elkland; Kari Roslund, Newton Hamilton; Roy Simonne, Lewisburg; Gabrielle Rudig, Lancaster; James Schweitzer, West Hazleton; Tom Seay, Lewisburg; Holly Patton Skull, Williamsport; Brandon L. Snyder, Turbotville; Dave Stabley, Muncy; C. Starr, Williamsport; Melissa Tarhovicky, Harrisburg; Jackie Thomas, Williamsport; Michelle Thomas, Tunkhannock; Howard Tran, Williamsport; Deena Ultman, State College; Sharon Wall, Altoona; Bruce Wallace, Lock Haven; Gordon R. Wenzel, Lewisburg; Anita Williams, Dover; Jessica L. Williams, Williamsport; Mark Wilson, Hughesville; Denis A. Yanashot, Scranton; and Joanna Knox Yoder, Williamsport.
Of the 505 individual works of art submitted in the “100 Miles” call for entries, 108 works by the 101 artists were selected by the juror.
Located on the third floor of The Madigan Library, the gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is closed Fridays and Saturdays and will be closed July 2-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.