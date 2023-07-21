Pennsylvania’s biggest NASCAR weekend of the season is here, and I’m taking a look at the drivers to watch in each of the three top divisions which will be taking on “The Tricky Triangle.”
The NASCAR truck and Xfinity series each race at Pocono on Saturday, with the NASCAR Cup series taking to the track on Sunday.
In Saturday’s truck race, the drivers to watch are:
• Grant Enfinger: The track’s 2016 ARCA race winner has scored two truck wins thus far in 2023, and looks well positioned to contend for the championship. He should also be a factor on Saturday.
• Zane Smith: The defending series champion is a contender nearly every week. He won an ARCA race at Pocono in 2018, and could be celebrating on Saturday.
• Corey Heim: The series point leader scored his second victory of the season two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio. Like the prior two drivers on this list, Heim also has a Pocono ARCA win to his credit, in 2021.
• Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch Motorsports has won seven of the last eight truck races contested at Pocono. With the team owner in the field, I fully expect the team’s number of Pocono wins to grow by one.
In Saturday’s Xfinity race:
• Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry: Noah Gragson won this race last year for JR Motorsports. Since he’s moved on the to the Cup series, it wouldn’t surprise me to see one of these two JR drivers in victory lane. Allgaier won an ARCA race at Pocono in 2008.
• Cole Custer: Ranked third in points, Custer has won two times this season. He scored an ARCA win at Pocono in 2015, and made a last-lap pass on Tyler Reddick to win the track’s 2019 Xfinity race.
• Chandler Smith: A rookie in the Xfinity series, Smith has been solid everywhere the series has competed. He won Pocono’s truck race last season, and should be a contender late Saturday afternoon.
• John Hunter Nemecheck: The current point leader has already visited victory lane four times this season, including in each of the last two races. The track’s 2021 truck winner, I fully expect to see Nemecheck claim his third-consecutive win of the season on Saturday.
• Ross Chastain: One of the hottest drivers in the series, Chastain celebrated with an inflatable water mellon after winning Pocono’s 2019 truck race.
• Denny Hamlin: He will be back with a vengeance after being disqualified from the win last season at one of his best tracks. He’s looking for his seventh Pocono victory.
• Martin Truex: It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Truex last won at Pocono, as this has been one of the many tracks which he has shined at. There’s no doubt he’ll be a factor Sunday.
• Kyle Larson: An ARCA and Xfinity winner at Pocono, Larson nearly won a Cup race at the track in 2021 — until his car blew a tire while leading on the last lap. Larson’s been hot and cold this year. I expect he’ll either win Sunday or be wrecked — by either Hamlin or Chastain — while trying.
• Kyle Busch: Pocono has become Busch’s playground in recent years as he’s racked up four Cup, two truck and one Xfinity win at the track. With three wins already to his credit this season since joining Richard Childress Racing — and Chevrolet’s always running strong at Pocono — I’m expecting this weekend to be another Busch Pocono party, as long as he can avoid the bad luck which plagued him at Pocono until he became one of the track’s hottest drivers.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
