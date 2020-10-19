MILTON — While sitting behind a specially crafted plexiglass box in front of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday morning, Diane Specht joked that she often considered herself to be her late husband’s mistress.
“I always teased him that I was his mistress and dirt track racing was his wife,” Specht joked.
Those comments were one of the light-hearted moments of an emotional morning in which Specht donated boxes filled with her husband’s racing memorabilia to the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, of York Springs.
Specht, staff members of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, representatives of the museum and others in attendance held back tears as Specht spoke of her husband’s passion for auto racing.
She was stationed behind a booth featuring material described as “stronger than plexiglass” and crafted by employees of the nursing center in order to allow residents to safely spend time with visitors throughout the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The 59-year-old Specht has been a resident of the nursing center for seven years. Her husband Jeffrey Specht, 65, was also a resident.
He passed away Sept. 15 after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak at the nursing center. She also contracted the virus, and survived.
Lynn Paxton, the museum’s curator, visited the nursing center with his wife Barb to pick up several boxes filled with Jeffrey’s racing memorabilia.
Donations included five boxes of hardcover racing books, some autographed by the authors. Other donations included a box of T-shirts, a bag of auto racing hats and two coins featuring late sprint car driver Jan Opperman.
Prior to their marriage, Specht said her husband occasionally drove race cars at the Selinsgrove and Williams Gorve speedways.
In keeping with his wishes, Jeffrey’s ashes will be spread over the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. He had also asked that his memorabilia be donated to the museum, which he was a member of.
Specht said she and her husband both enjoyed visiting the museum.
“You need more than a day to go through it,” she said. “It’s just phenomenal.”
Paxton said donations are the “backbone of (the museum’s) operation.”
“We get so many donations,” he said. “I have a car (donation), a midget, race car in Boulder, Colo., that we have to pick up.”
Paxton — who drove race cars from 1961 through 1983 — was involved in founding the museum said it has roots dating back to 1974, when former driver Jack Gunn started what he described as “an old-timers club.”
“He wanted to bring the old racers, the old fans, back (together),” Paxton explained. “The first (get together) was held in 1975, very successful.”
The gathering continued to grow each year, with individuals traveling from across the country to attend.
After Gunn passed away in 1980, Paxton said he and others who were involved with the group met to discuss ways to keep the gatherings alive.
The racing enthusiasts set up a 15-member board of directors, and purchased the former Latimore Valley Fairgrounds in York Springs.
“We wanted to build a museum,” Paxton said.
The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing is now a 25,000-square-foot facility at the fairgrounds.
Currently, the museum has approximately 90 race cars on display, and it owns an additional 50 cars.
“Right now, we have a lot of Mario Andretti cars,” Paxton said. “We have the midget he won three races with in one day.”
Recently, he said the museum acquired a car which had once been raced by open wheel champion Ted Horn and also used by Andretti — a Formula 1 and IndyCar champion who lives in the Lehigh Valley — early in his career.
“We have a nice Indianapolis (race car) display,” Paxton said. “We have midgets, we have sprint cars, we have drag cars.”
Chris Ecconomaki, a legendary motorsports journalist who passed away in 2012, donated numerous material to the museum. Many of his books and other items are used in the museum’s research library.
Paxton — who won track championships racing primarily sprint cars at Selinsgrove, Port Royal and Williams Grove speedways — said the museum is maintained and operated by a force of approximately 150 volunteers.
Before her husband died, Specht said he had three wishes: To find his birth parents, donate his memorabilia to the museum and have his ashes spread across the Knoxville Raceway.
Specht said her husband was adopted, and about one year ago she was able to locate some of his surviving family members.
With tears, she noted that she was able from the nursing center to arrange donating the materials to the museum and to have his ashes spread at Knoxville.
She lauded the Knoxville Raceway, for quickly responding to her request and assuring her that his ashes would be spread as requested.
“With living here at the nursing home, spreading his ashes was going to be difficult,” an emotional Specht said. “But that’s how the sprint car community is. It’s a family.”
She also lauded the nursing center staff for standing by her and other residents throughout the center’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“I really appreciate the Milton nursing home for all they’ve done,” she said. “This place is a gem in the rough.”
Specht also presented Pastor Bill McNeal, of Bethany United Methodist Church, with a tie and belt clip which had belonged to her husband.
She noted that McNeal and his church raised the funds needed to cover Jeffrey’s burial expenses.
McNeal said the church is currently raising funds to cover end-of-life expenses which will be incurred for Diane in the future.
He also noted what an emotional experiencing Monday was, watching Diane donate her husband’s racing memorabilia.
“It’s heartwarming to see that in the the midst of destruction, something good is coming out,” he said.
McNeal also noted that he is familiar with the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing as he formerly ministered at a church in the York Springs area.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Dec. 1. From December through March, the museum is only open on Fridays.
For more information on the museum, visit www.emmr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.